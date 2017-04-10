We thought ban is only for liquor vends along NH and State Highway, says Madhya Marg Hotel & Restaurant Owners Association

Were you expecting that the ban on sale of liquor would be applicable to hotels and restaurants too?

We were thinking that the ban is only for the liquor vends operating along the National Highways and State Highways. We were confident that hotels and restaurants are exempted from this order.

Will the ban be a loss to Chandigarh?

Hospitality industry is an integral part of Chandigarh. The Madhya Marg of Chandigarh is the most happening belt of the city with all the hotels and restaurants here. This decision is a big blow to tourism in the city.

In the absence of healthy hospitality industry, there would be more nuisance on roads. Earlier those people who were drinking at hotels will now drink in cars on the road which will put people to more discomfort. Chandigarh would no longer be able to offer that safety which it is known for.

How much loss have the hotels on Madhya Marg suffered after the ban?

The hotels on this stretch have a lot of sale. Roughly, the loss would be around Rs 10 crore in a week for everybody. Even the staff that was working at the bars has been sent on compulsory leave until there is any fresh order on the issue.

Are you hopeful of any relief in future?

Yes, we are hopeful of getting relief as this stretch is not a state highway.

What if there is no relief?

We will still wait for a couple of months and then take a decision whether to relocate or not and where to relocate. There is uncertainty as of now. You never know that after one year or so, there will be another order banning sale of liquor within one kilometre of national highways and state highways. Or maybe the ban is imposed on other stretch too. It is this uncertainty that needs to be addressed. There has to be an assurance.

There are many new bars and microbreweries coming up on the Madhya Marg. You were yourself coming up with a cafe and a bar in Sector 7 in Chandigarh.

As I said, it is “wait and watch” policy for us now. We will put our resources when we get a message from any quarter that things are in our favour. Construction at my outlet was almost 75 per cent complete and then this ban was imposed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now