We take decisions with courage, execute them with conviction: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Udaipur today to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various highway projects in Rajasthan, with an outlay of over Rs 15,000 crore. Addressing a massive rally at Khelgaon in Udaipur, the prime minister took a dig at the previous Congress-led state government and said that his government has taken various decisions with courage and have also executed them with conviction. He accused the previous government of leaving the system “crippled” during its regime. “The whole system had been crippled when the NDA government assumed office,”he said.

Modi also said that his government has taken all the challenges bravely and said that a weaker government would not have been able to tackle the situation. “Had there been anyone weak in such a situation, he would have been intimidated. But, we are from a different soil. We accept challenges, find solutions and move ahead on the development path,” he said.

Speaking about infrastructure development in the state, the prime minister said that the infrastructure projects will prove of immense benefit to Rajasthan. “We will make efforts to complete the works undertaken by us. We take decisions with courage and execute them with conviction. The infrastructural projects will be game changer for Rajasthan,” said Modi.

He also dedicated 11 national highway projects to the nation. These highway projects cover a total length of about 873 kms and include a six-lane, cable-stayed bridge over river Chambal in Kota, the education capital of the country. Prime Minister Modi also digitally performed the ground-breaking ceremony for six national highway projects of about 556 kms.

Video: This is the hanging bridge across Chambal in Kota that PM Narendra Modi inaugurated

“Making announcements and tall promises at the time of election had been a tradition. It continued for years. It is a challenge to eliminate evils and it takes a lot of strength to eliminate them that you cannot even imagine,” he said during his address to the gathering. The prime minister also asserted that his government has increased the speed, scale and scope for development activities. He added that his government has been doing development and not politics.

Attacking the previous Congress government in Rajasthan for a delay in the construction of the hanging bridge in Kota, Modi said that the Congress government could not complete the project in 11 years and finally it was his government, which took the onus and completed the construction. He also termed the inauguration and foundation laying of over Rs 15,000 crore worth development works in Rajasthan as a “historic”event.

Speaking about better road connectivity in the state, the prime minister said that it will open more avenues in agriculture, tourism and industrial development. “If the roads are good then from flower vendor to a tea-vendor, all will have a better income,” he said while addressing a massive crowd of his supporters who had gathered to listen him speak.

The prime minister also expressed his concern for the people who have been affected by flood across various parts of the country. He sympathised with the flood victims and said that the Centre was with the people affected due to flood and stood by them in troubled times. “The state government has sent a proposal and a high-level committee has visited the flood affected areas. We will together come out of situation,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

