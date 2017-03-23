We should know what made Ravindra Gaikwad do such a thing: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad, Ravindra Gaikwad (ANI photo) Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad, Ravindra Gaikwad (ANI photo)

Shiv Sena on Thursday said it would not condone the action of its MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who hit an Air India staffer with a slipper and then openly boasted about it. A party spokesperson, however, said Gaikwad was not a person who would jump into such a thing and it was necessary to know what made him lose his temper.

“Shiv Sena does not subscribe to any such reaction by any of our party members,” Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said, reacting to Gaikwad assaulting an Air India employee.

“We must agree that he has accepted to his action or reaction,” she said.

“Gaikwad is known as ‘Ravi Sir’ and is very popular in his constituency. He has worked a lot towards solving the water problems of his region,” she said.

“We really should know what made him lose his temper. He is not a person who would suddenly jump into such a thing,” Kayande said.

None of the senior Sena leaders, including party president Uddhav Thackeray, have so far commented on Gaikwad’s action today.

