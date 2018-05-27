‘We seek cooperation to resolve Rohingya influx, tackle terror’

Mamata Banerjee with Sheikh Hasina in Kolkata. Express Mamata Banerjee with Sheikh Hasina in Kolkata. Express

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday sought the cooperation of all neighbouring countries in the sub-continent to resolve the influx of Rohingya refugees in the region and save the youth from the clutches of terrorism.

Speaking after receiving a honorary degree from Kazi Nazrul University during a special convocation in Asansol area of West Burdwan, she said, “We have to strive towards developing the lives of the people in the sub-continent. Today, Bangladesh is moving forward and we are recognised as a developing country. We have reduced poverty and increased the literacy rate. We have given shelter to about 11 lakh Rohingya refugees on humanitarian grounds. We want this issue to be resolved quickly. We have to protect our youths from the clutches terrorism and divisive forces. We seek the cooperation of all neighbouring countries in the sub-continent to achieve this.”

The Bangladeshi PM also urged attending students to rise above communalism and uphold the secular fabric of the country. “A large number of students will complete their studies today and enter professional life. I will make only one request to you — you should give priority to humanity above everything. You must rise above communalism and look beyond smaller interests. You should treat all humans equally and uphold secular fabrics of the country,” Hasina said.

Vice-Chancellor Sadhan Chakraborti conferred the honourary degree on Hasina during the event, which was attended — among others — by state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee. Governor and university Chancellor Keshari Nath Tripathi could not attend due to health reasons. However, he sent his speech in a written format to university authorities, which was read out loud by the V-C. The special convocation coincided with the third annual convocation of the university. Hasina thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for setting up Kazi Nazrul University in 2013 to honour poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

“I am deeply moved and honoured to receive this honour. I thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for setting up this university to pay tribute to Kazi Nazrul Islam, who is the national poet of Bangladesh. I have received several honours from renowned universities across the world. Sometimes, I cannot keep all the requests that I receive from educations institutions. However, this time I could not say no as this university is named after our national poet. I feel honoured today and I dedicate this to all Bengalis,” she said. Hasina further thanked Mamata for developing the birthplace of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Meeting with Mamata

Later in the evening, Hasina had a one-on-one meeting with Mamata in Kolkata. According to PTI, the chief minister later said a “lot of issues” were discussed during the meeting. “The discussion was friendly and cordial. We discussed trade, economic ties and their improvement among other things,” she said, according to PTI. She later left for Dhaka in a special flight.

