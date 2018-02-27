We saw four wasted years: Congress RS MP on Modi govt

CONGRESS Rajya Sabha MP M V Rajeev Gowda CONGRESS Rajya Sabha MP M V Rajeev Gowda

CONGRESS Rajya Sabha MP and head of the party’s research team M V Rajeev Gowda said here on Monday that the Congress’s strategy would be to highlight the failures of the Modi government in fulfilling the promises made before the 2014 elections. Gowda was interacting with mediapersons at the Press Club. Gowda, who is touring the country holding discussions with civil society members to collect ideas worth translating into public policies, said: “We will try and accommodate those ideas in the Congress manifesto.”

He said: “Modi promised development. We saw wasted four years. Nothing much has happened. We have done research on the so-called Gujarat model to find that a large population of people has been left behind and only a few industrialists have benefited. Demonetisation and the hasty implementation of GST have caused a lot of dislocation and damage. The record allocation for MNREGA as claimed by the government itself is also an indicator of the fact that no jobs are getting created. It’s only jumlagiri that the PM is resorting to. Our aim will be to keep focus on these things instead of getting into the non-issues being raised by the BJP to divert attention.”

He also asked: “Why is Modi not commenting anything on the disappearance of people like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi. Why is he hiding behind secrecy to thwart discussion on price of the planes being purchased in the Rafale deal? Secrecy can be about the technical details of the plane, not about the price? Why was the deal clinched without taking any institutions concerned into confidence?”

“No movement has happened on appointment of heads to various anti-corruption bodies like the Lokpal, which has exposed Modi’s hollow promise to end corruption during the 2014 elections,” he further said. To a specific question if the Congress would project Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate, Gowda categorically said, “yes, Rahul Gandhi will be our PM candidate.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya