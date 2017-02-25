We retaliated to every murder by CPM, says Kerala BJP leader

The BJP earlier announced that it will protest Vijayan’s visit. (Representational photo) The BJP earlier announced that it will protest Vijayan’s visit. (Representational photo)

BJP state general secretary K Surendran on Friday said his party has retaliated to every murder of its workers by the CPM in Kerala.

Addressing a BJP function in Mangalore, Surendran said, “Don’t think that the BJP and RSS don’t have the strength. When we had only two per cent of the vote share, we had retaliated to every murder and every attack. In the last assembly elections, we got 30 lakh votes, which is 16 per cent of the vote share. But now we don’t go in for tit-for-tat murders and attacks.”

“But we would not spare you. Wherever you (CPM) go, we would be there, be it Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh or Delhi, we would be there. If you come to prevent our workers or our activity anywhere in India, there would be strong democratic protest,” said Surendran.

The BJP leader’s challenge to the CPM came a day ahead of a rally in Mangalore, which will attended by CM Pinarayi Vijayan. The BJP earlier announced that it will protest Vijayan’s visit.