We reserve right to retaliate: India to Pakistan on LoC firings

India on Monday conveyed a stern message to Pakistan that it reserves the right to retaliate appropriately against any incident of ceasefire violation along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. The message came as a reaction to the LoC firing in the Poonch and Rajouri districts that killed an Indian Army jawan and a nine year old girl.

According to a PTI report, the director general of military operations (DGMO), Lt. Gen. A.K. Bhatt, in a telephonic conversation said that India was sincere about maintaining peace on the LoC.

Army spokesman Lt. Col. Aman Anand said, “India is sincere in its effort of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LoC provided there was reciprocity.” He also told that the conversation was initiated by Pakistani commander, Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza. He raised the issues of targeting of Pakistani army troops and the death of four Pakistani soldiers and one civilian in the Athmuqam Sector of PoK facing the Indian Keran Sector in Kupwara District last week, Anand said.

The two army commanders discussed the rising incidents of ceasefire violations by the Pakistan army and a spurt in violence in Jammu and Kashmir. “The Indian DGMO in response highlighted that all ceasefire violations were initiated by the Pakistan army and the Indian Army only responded appropriately to them,” he said. He added that the firing by Indian troops was initiated only against “armed intruders.

The spokespersons said, “This was evident from continued attempts of sniping and targeting of our troops undertaken through cross border actions duly supported by Pakistani army troops.”

According to the Army, in June, there were 23 incidents of ceasefire violations, one BAT (Border Action Team) attack and two infiltration bids by Pakistan.

