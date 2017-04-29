We made mistakes but we will introspect and course correct: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal after MCD loss

Latest News
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:April 29, 2017 9:03 am
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday tweeted out a message for his party volunteers and supporters, vowing to go back to the drawing board and rethink their strategy.  The message comes days after the party lost out to the BJP in the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections. AAP managed to secure 48 seats while the BJP swept with 181.

Here is the full text of Arvind Kejriwal’s message that he shared on Twitter today:

In the last two days, I spoke to many volunteers and voters. The reality is obvious. Yes, we made mistakes but we will introspect and course correct. Time to go back to drawing board. To not evolve would be silly. We owe that to ourselves.Need is action and not excuses. It’s time to get back to work. And even if we slip from time to time, the key is to find the reserves to hold and pull ourselves up. The people deserve nothing less. The only thing constant is change. Jai Hind.

Meanwhile, following the party’s poor performance in the last three elections – the MCD, Punjab Assembly elections and the Goa Assembly election, a section of the leaders in the party have reached out to Kejriwal asking that he focus on governance and leave the party’s expansion to Kumar Vishwas.

At least half a dozen party MLAs confirmed to The Indian Express that such a proposal has been conveyed to Kejriwal and has received a “positive response” from him. You can read more about that story here.

