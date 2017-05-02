We listen to adivasi, farmer… people’s mann ki baat: Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi at a tribal meet in Dediapada, Gujarat, on Monday. Bhupendra Rana Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi at a tribal meet in Dediapada, Gujarat, on Monday. Bhupendra Rana

TAKING A dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme Mann ki Baat, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his party does not believe in just telling its own mann ki baat, “we believe in listening to people”. Addressing a huge rally in the tribal-dominated Dediapada village in Gujarat’s Narmada district, Rahul said: “When our government will be formed here, we will listen to the adivasis, the labourers, farmers and small shopkeepers, and you will know that the power you have, nobody in the country has.”

Rahul said that Modi’s decision to demonetise high value currency notes was taken only to make people realise how powerful the Prime Minister was. “The PM scrapped the currency notes just to make people realise how powerful he is. He wanted to convey that he has the power to make the entire country stand in queues. When people asked questions, he told them to just listen to his Mann ki Baat on ‘Make in India,’ ‘Shining India’ etc,” he said.

Launching Congress’s poll campaign in Gujarat, he said, “The Congress will fight this election with full force and defeat Narendra Modi and the BJP here. The working style of our government will make you realise that it is the collective effort of all the people, which can change Gujarat, not just one person.”

Rahul criticised the BJP government in Gujarat for “working for the benefit of 10-15 people” in the state. Stating that the BJP and Modi had not helped the Patidar community that backed them, Rahul said, “Few days back, people of Patidar community came to me. They told me that their children are not getting education. When I asked why, they said that the education system is controlled by 10 to 15 people —all of whom are friends of BJP and of Narendra Modiji.”

Rahul said that every year Modi spoke of “Vibrant Gujarat, Shining Gujarat” but nothing happened. “The water, forest and land is yours, not of these industrialists, not of these 10-15 people. Like in Anand, the milk, cow and land was not of Polson dairy,” he told the tribals.

Citing the example of Polson company, which enjoyed a monopoly in Gujarat’s dairy sector before Amul came, he said, “Mahatma Gandhiji sent Sardar Patel to Gujarat to help fight against Polson company, which used to snatch milk from the locals and sell it to the British army. After consistent efforts of Gandhiji, Sardar Patel and Tribhuvan Patel, Amul was created,” said Rahul. Just as Polson once imposed its own rules on farmers, 10-15 persons is ruling Gujarat now, he said.

Before arriving at the rally venue, Rahul visited the temple of Goddess Panduri in Dev Mogra, about 25 km from Dediapada. Rahul also visited a tribal family’s house and enquired about the problems faced by them.

