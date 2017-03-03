We know how to fight against BJP-raj and protect democracy: CPI

Pinarayi Vijayan, CM of Kerala, meets CPI leaders including their chief D Raja at the CPI HQ in New Delhi (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Pinarayi Vijayan, CM of Kerala, meets CPI leaders including their chief D Raja at the CPI HQ in New Delhi (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Coming down heavily on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) minister over his announcement on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Friday said it knows how to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-raj and protect the democracy. “We fought against the British raj and won the independence. We know how to fight against the BJP-raj and protect the democracy, secularism in our country,” CPI leader D. Raja told ANI.

Putting the onus on Prime Ninister Narendra Modi, Raja asked the former to come up with a clarification regarding the recent incident. “Prime Minister Modi should speak out how he is going to deal with the situation if RSS is unleashing such lynching, mobs, goondas everywhere. So, he must clarify whether he wants to rule the country in the name of constitution or he wants to rule the country at the dictate given by the RSS,” he said.

Strongly condemning the statement, the minister said such remarks cannot intimidate the communists. “Everybody knows what it means. It should be condemned in all ways. This statement of RSS Pramukh must be condemned. What politics does RSS want to practise in this country? RSS leadership should clarify its position…If RSS thinks it can intimidate, silence the communists, I must tell them communists cannot be intimidated like this,” he said.

The reaction comes a day after RSS leader Kundan Chandrawat on Thursday offered Rs. one crore to anyone who would bring Kerala Chief Minister’s head.

“If anyone beheads the Kerala CM, who is the murderer of RSS activists, and brings his head I will bequeath my property worth more than Rs. one crore to him,” he said.

However, the right-wing condemned the minister’s statement, saying it doesn’t subscribe to views advocating violence. “The RSS doesn’t subscribe to any views advocating violence and strongly condemn it. Attached statement is loud and clear”, said RSS spokesperson Manmohan Vaidya in a statement.