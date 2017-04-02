We have full faith in Election Commission: BJP on EVM row

Image for representational purpose. Image for representational purpose.

Amid apprehensions raised by some political parties over the functioning of EVMs, the BJP said today that the party has full faith in the Election Commission. Reacting to the complaints made by the Congress and the AAP over the functioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs), BJP’s national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav rejected the charge of tampering and said the machines are kept in the custody of district magistrates.

“We lost in a state like Punjab which was ruled by the BJP-Akali Dal alliance, while the Samajwadi Party lost in Uttar Pradesh. In both cases, EVMs were with the district magistrate. We have full faith in the Election Commission,” Yadav told reporters at the party headquarters.

The AAP and the Congress had yesterday lodged a complaint with the poll panel following media reports that VVPAT deployed for an assembly bypoll was only dispensing slips of the BJP symbol during a demonstration exercise in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh.

BSP supremo Mayawati had earlier raised questions over the infallibility of EVMs after her party’s poor show in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now