We have ascertained some facts on the Siang river issue: India

India on Thursday said it has ascertained certain facts about the quality of Siang river water and said that it came up during the meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi earlier this week.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the ministry was coordinating with the Water Resources Ministry while referring to existing mechanisms between India and China to deal with issues pertaining to waters.

“Naturally, it is a matter of concern to us. We are coordinating with water resources ministry. We have ascertained certain facts,” Kumar said.

He was asked about the Siang river water being “unfit” for human consumption amid allegations that the water was contaminated due to China. The Siang river, which flows as Yarlung Tsangpo from southern Tibet, becomes the Brahmaputra river in Assam.

This comes after Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed concern over the high content of Nephelometric Turbidity Unit (NTU) in Siang flowing through the state. He had said that his government was in touch with the Centre so New Delhi could take up the issue with China.

The spokesperson also rejected suggestions that there were heated exchanges during the meeting between the foreign ministers. Swaraj and Wang met on December 11 on the sidelines of Russia-India-China (RIC) meeting.

“All issues were discussed but not in a manner it was projected,” he said.

