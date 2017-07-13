We have another Gandhiji in PM Narendra Modi, says Union Minister Mahesh Sharma

MoS Culture and Tourism, Mahesh Sharma at the book launch in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla) MoS Culture and Tourism, Mahesh Sharma at the book launch in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla)

Union Minister Mahesh Sharma on Thursday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mahatma Gandhi, saying that the two are alike in being an inspiration to others. Attending a book launch in New Delhi centred around the Mahatma’s satyagrah, Sharma said, “Today among us, we are fortunate to have another Gandhiji in the form of our prime minister who is like an inspiration.”

Talking about the satyagrah, Sharma said that Gandhi’s movement was not limited to being a fight against the salt tax but was also about motivating and encouraging people of the country, which the prime minister is also doing.

“He (PM) started with the promise that the glow of freedom would reach every person in the country. His dream is to fulfil the dreams of Gandhiji. The Ministry of Culture is duty-bound and committed to spreading his dreams and thoughts throughout the world for the sake of humanity,” he said.

Gandhi’s dandi march as well as the namak satyagrah, was a part of the non-violent civil disobedience movement against British rule in India. It began in 1030, when Gandhi marched to the coastal village of Dandi, to encourage the masses to make salt from seawater and shun British produced goods.

Sharma released a book titled “Historical Background to the Imposition of Salt Tax under the British Rule in India (1757-1947) and Mahatma Gandhi’s Salt Satyagraha (1930-31) against the British Rule Background,” which has been authored by Y P Anand, former Director, National Gandhi Museum.

“This book is extremely important for India, especially in the present times, wherein there is a need for humanity in the world,” Sharma said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd