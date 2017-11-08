We got freedom at midnight in 1947, but we lost freedom on November 8 midnight last year: Stalin on demonetisation

M K Stalin said demonetisation only brought hardships to the common man. File Photo M K Stalin said demonetisation only brought hardships to the common man. File Photo

Demonetisation only brought hardships to the common man, DMK Working President M K Stalin said on Wednesday, while leading the opposition charge against the NDA government’s note ban move on its first anniversary.

Clad in a black shirt, Stalin led a well-attended ‘Karuppu Dinam’ (Black Day) protest and raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government over demonetisation. Stalin said following the note ban announcement, many people lost their lives while waiting in long queues before banks and ATMs in different parts of the country.

“This day (November 8) has just turned to be a day that brought despair to 125 crore people of the country although they (BJP) promised they will eradicate black money,” Stalin, the leader of opposition in the state assembly, said. The note ban decision was “unexpected”, he said. “We got freedom at midnight (in 1947). But, we have lost our freedom in midnight,” he said in an apparent symbolical reference to the announcement made by Modi on November 8 evening.

Stalin also questioned the Centre whether the objectives of implementing the note ban, including eradication of black money, were achieved. Senior DMK leaders, Durai Murugan and Kanimozhi, led a protest in Tiruchirappalli and Coimbatore, respectively.

DMK men wore black shirts, while women supporters, besides leaders like Kanimozhi, were dressed in black sarees. The Congress and IUML, allies of the DMK, also staged protests in different parts of the state like Chennai and Karur.

The DMK had earlier said it would observe November 8, the first anniversary of demonetisation, as ‘Black Day’ and stage demonstrations in all district headquarters of Tamil Nadu. However, it later announced deferring the protests in eight rain-affected districts, including Chennai.

