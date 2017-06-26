We don’t support Gorkhaland… but CM Mamata Banerjee must apologise to Hills: Kailash Vijayvargiya

(File/Photo) (File/Photo)

Asserting that his party does not support GJM’s demand for the creation of a separate Gorkhaland, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to apologise to the people of the Hills for her failure to address their demands. “I do not support the creation of Gorkhaland, but I do support the development of the Gorkha people and their culture and heritage. The state government has created Gorkha Territorial Administration (GTA) to address the demands of hill people. However, the state government did not address their demands. It failed to provide them financial as well as administrative rights. This is the reason why Gorkhas have grudge against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and as a result they resorted to organising protest movements,” Vijayvargiya said.

The BJP leader was in the city to participate in a rath yatra programme. “Banerjee should go to Darjeeling and tender her apologies to the people of the hills. She must address their problems,” he added.

Similarly, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the creation of states on the basis on ethnicity and language will divide the country into pieces.

“We did not raise any objection when it came to the creation of states like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. But we can never support the demand to turn a village or municipal corporation into a state. We do not support the demand for creation of a state on the basis on ethnicity or language of the people. If such things happen, then the country will be divided into pieces,” said Ghosh.

