We don’t leak reports, says Venkaiah Naidu on Robert Vadra row

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu today rejected the Congress’ allegations that the Justice S N Dhingra commission report into alleged irregularities in grant of land licences to a firm owned by Robert Vadra was leaked.

“We don’t have the habit of leaking out… This government believes in transparency and does not interfere in the legal process. We don’t run after individuals,” Naidu said. The Information and Broadcasting minister said he does not have any information on the Dhingra panel report after a media report claimed that the probe had indicted Vadra, son-in-law of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, for making unlawful profit of Rs 50.5 crore from a land deal in Haryana in 2008 without spending a single paisa. Hitting out at the Congress, he said that “they may be speaking of their own past experiences (of leaking reports).”

The minister said the government will take action based on the findings of the report. The Dhingra panel was set up in May 2015 by current BJP government in Haryana led by Manohar Lal Khattar to look into the grant of licences for change in land use in four villages of Gurgaon, including the licence granted to Skylight Hospitality owned by Vadra.

The Commission had submitted its 182-page report to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on August 31, 2016. The lawyer of Robert Vadra and Skylight Hospitality has reportedly said that they had committed no wrong and that no laws were violated.

Vadra’s wife Priyanka Gandhi had yesterday released a statement saying her finances had nothing to do with those of her husband or his company Skylight Hospitality, which had made controversial land deals with realty major DLF. The statement from Priyanka’s office came after a query was made to Vadra asking whether a portion of the money he had received from the DLF was used by his wife to buy properties in Faridabad in Haryana.

The contents of the Commission’s report are yet to be made public by the state government which had given an undertaking in the Punjab and Haryana High Court not to release the report until directed by the court.

