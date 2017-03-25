We don’t discriminate over religion, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addressing a rally at Singur in 2011. (Express archive) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addressing a rally at Singur in 2011. (Express archive)

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that her government never discriminates between people based on their religion when it comes to providing benefits of welfare schemes and criticised those who have been spreading lies because of “political vendetta”.

“The government has distributed 35 lakh bicycles among school students. Students belonging to every community be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian, got these bicycles. We do not discriminate and our government never discriminates,” Banerjee said while inaugurating a girls’ hostel at Silpara and Behala.

“Only spreading lies and canards about us will not help anyone…It is a political vendetta,” Banerjee said without taking names of the BJP or RSS.

Mamata also made it clear that her party cannot be intimidated by the CBI for speaking against demonetisation. “I want to ask industrialists here. Tell me if the Centre’s demonetisation drive affected your business or not? I know you cannot speak out because if you do then CBI and Income Tax officials will come knocking at your doors,” she said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now