We do not believe in sharing fake images on social media for propaganda: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday asked the Opposition, without naming any party, not to share “fake” images on social media and be involved in “smear campaigns”. She was addressing an event to celebrate six years of her government and the first anniversary of TMC’s second term in West Bengal.

“We do not believe in sharing fake images on social media for propaganda, nor do we believe in indulging in slander campaign. We do not believe in making speeches. It is neither my profession nor my passion. Sarva Dharma Samannay and unity is the motto of Bengal and the state is marching ahead,” Mamata said.

Meanwhile, indirectly referring to the Left Front and BJP’s agitation in the city in which police personnel were injured, Mamata said, “There is a shortage of blood during summer, 16,000 police workers donated blood in the last week. I requested Trinamool workers to organise blood donation camps from today till the first week of June…66,000 bottles of blood will be collected during the blood donation drive. Those who made policemen bleed should donate blood. Donating blood helps save lives,” she said.

The chief minister further asserted that the state government always pays government employees their salaries on the first day of the month, despite a huge financial burden.

“Bengal’s GDP growth and other parameters of development are much higher than the Centre. Bengal is moving forward. Evidence speaks for itself,” she added.

