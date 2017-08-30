We did our work well: Haryana CM Khattar on demands for resignation over Dera violence

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Express Archive Photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Express Archive Photo)

Responding to demands for his resignation over the violence that led to 38 deaths following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said his government had carried out its work well. After meeting BJP national president Amit Shah in New Delhi to submit a report on the situation in the state, Khattar added his government complied with the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order, reported news agency ANI.

“Jo maangta hai, vo maangta rahe. Humne apna kaam acchi tarah kiya tha (Whosoever is asking for my resignation, let them ask. We did out work well),” Khattar was quoted as saying by ANI. “Briefed (Amit Shah) about the situation in detail. We had complied with the court order,” he added.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the two states to submit a list of Ram Rahim’s properties and assets by Tuesday, which will be attached and used to compensate loss of life/property during the violence. The victims have been directed to file claims for compensation by next week.

Ram Rahim was convicted of raping two women by a CBI court on August 25 and sentenced to 20 year of rigorous imprisonment on Monday. The CBI cousel in the case had stated: “It is 20 years punishment and both the sentences shall not run concurrently. It means, he shall remain inside the jail for 20 years. Court has also imposed a fine of Rs. 30 lakh on dera chief (Rs. 15 lakh in each of the case of two rapes that he committed). the fine shall be payable Rs. 15 lakh each to both the rape victims)”. Also read: After conviction, speculation rife about Dera chief’s successor

