We believe in human rights, misinformation making Valley youths pick up arms: Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat

Amid the tense climate in Jammu and Kashmir, Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Saturday told reporters necessary actions were being taken to bring the situation under control. He also said the Army cared about lives of people and would make sure rights are not violated.

“Parts of South Kashmir are troublesome. Necessary actions being taken to ensure situation there is soon brought under control,” he said, adding, “We care about human life and make sure human rights are not violated.”

When asked about children who pelt stones at the Army officers in the Valley, Rawat said the Army was trained to handle these situations and emphasised that it believed in human rights. “We are trained to handle such situations. We believe very strongly in human rights,” he said.

Rawat also said misinformation was causing those from the younger generations to pick up arms in the Valley.

“Some misinformation is being spread among people of J&K and possibly compelling some of the younger generations to pick up arms,” he said.

The Army Chief’s comments came as the National Conference leaders today held a dharna outside the J-K Assembly to protest the use of pellet guns on students. The chief had also recently announced the induction of women in combat roles in the Army. The Army also faced criticism for using a Kashmiri man, Farooq Dar, as a human shield. Dar was tied to the front of a police jeep to keep stone pelters from attacking the police and army. However, Major Gogoi, who ordered for Dar to be tied to the jeep, was awarded with the Chief of Army Staff’s commendation card for his efforts in counter-insurgency operations.

