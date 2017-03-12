We can make mistakes, but our intentions are never wrong: Top quotes from the Prime Minister’s victory speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. (Source: ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. (Source: ANI)

A day after BJP registered resounding victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a road show in Delhi, followed by a victory walk and a speech. The BJP has emerged victorious in the politically crucial state of UP after a 14-year hiatus. BJP also produced stupendous performance in the hill state of Uttarakhand, winning a staggering 56 seats while leading in one more seat in the 70-seat assembly.

Top BJP leaders such as party president Amit Shah and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Venkaiah Naidu and Thawar Chand Gehlot were also present at the event. Modi also offered tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay at BJP Headquarters in Delhi where party workers rung out chants of “Har Har Modi”. Following a speech by party president Amit Shah, the Prime Minister addressed the crowd.

Here are some of the top quotes by PM Modi:

1. There are many reasons for a win but such an emphatic win after such a record turnout is special and makes everyone think.

2. Political pundits should introspect on the assembly poll results.

3. Results of these five states is the foundation for a new India. Our country can reach new heights we can blend the talent of the poor with the aspiration of middle class.

4. I would like to thank the voters of the five states, want to assure them that we will leave no stone unturned for the betterment.

5. We can make mistakes, but our intentions are never wrong.

6. Our rivals say why do you work so much, it’s a big honour to hear this.

