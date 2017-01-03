Support SC ban on invoking religion, caste during elections: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla Home Minister Rajnath Singh. PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that he supported the Supreme Court’s Monday ruling which put a ban on invoking of religion or caste by political parties to get votes in elections. “We can debate whether religion is Dharma. Even sense of responsibility is Dharma. But I agree with SC order,” he said.

He also commented on the ongoing tussle between Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav and said that a ‘struggle’ between father and son is ‘never a good thing’. The Home Minister, talking about unrest in Manipur because of protests by Naga group, added that the situation was much better in north east as compared to the past.

He further said that the government was not in favour of jumping to the option of imposing president’s rule in any situation.

