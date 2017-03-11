‘We believe in the power of 125 crore Indians’: PM Modi after BJP win in UP, Uttarakhand polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI/File photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI/File photo)

After the BJP’s astounding victory in Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, prime minister Narendra Modi, who led the party campaign, thanked ‘karyakartas’ for their hardwork and all the people who reposed faith in the party.

“Am overjoyed that BJP has received unprecedented support from all sections of society. Huge support from the youth is gladdening. I salute the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. They have tirelessly worked hard at the grassroots level & won the confidence of the people.” PM Modi congratulated Amit Shah, party office bearers and state units “for their exemplary work in taking the party to new heights,” he said in a series of tweets.

The prime minister said the party believes in the ‘power of 125 crore Indians.’

“Every moment of our time, everything we do is for welfare & wellbeing of the people of India,” he said in another tweet.

The BJP was winning in 323 seats, a massive jump from the 47 seats it got in 2012 in Uttar Pradesh. The SP-Congress alliance, stitched days before polling began, was able to win only in 58 seats. The BSP, led by Mayawati, was decimated as well winning in just 19 seats.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP, yet to name a chief ministerial candidate, was victorious in 56 seats pushing the incumbent Congress party down to 12 seats. Chief Minister Harish Rawat tasted defeat in both seats – Hardwar rural and Kichha. In Goa and Manipur, both national parties have not been able to obtain a simple majority thereby having to beg the support of the independents and other parties.

