We believe in listening to people’s Mann ki Baat: Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi is garlanded at a public meeting at Dedia Pada tribal belt in Narmada district on Gujarat foundation day on Monday. (PTI Photo) Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi is garlanded at a public meeting at Dedia Pada tribal belt in Narmada district on Gujarat foundation day on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Gujarat, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he said that his party does not believe in ‘telling our Mann ki Baat’, but in listening to people. “I want to promise you that if Congress wins the polls, our government will be of everyone not just one person. Instead of just telling our Mann ki Baat, our government will try to understand your Mann ki Baat,” said Gandhi at the rally attended by tribals in Narmada district.

He added that the Congress believes in reaching every section of society. “The Congress does not believe in just telling our own Mann ki Baat, as we believe in listening to people. When our government will be formed here, we will listen to the people first and then work accordingly,” Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi’s speech marks the opening of Congress’ campaign in Gujarat, which will go to polls in a couple of months. He promised to fights the polls with ‘full force’ to defeat the BJP in PM Modi’s home state. He said the collective effort of people will be required to defeat the saffron party. “Our government will try to build Gujarat after coming to power. The Congress will fight this election with full force and defeat Narendra Modi and BJP here,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd