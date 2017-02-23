We aren’t satisfied with your services: Mamata Banerjee to medical institutes’ official

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at Town Hall in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at Town Hall in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo by Partha Paul)

“Is kidney racket still going on in your hospital?” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the representative of Medical Super-specialty Hospital at Wednesday’s meeting in Town Hall. After the official failed to give a satisfactory reply, she said, “Make sure it does not happen again. We will not allow anyone to indulge in baby or children trafficking and kidney racket. That is our stand. Keep that in mind.”

It was an apparent reference to the baby trafficking racket which was unearthed by CID.

Establishments like Apollo Gleneagles, Ruby Hospital, Belle Vue Clinic and CMRI hospital were slammed for excess billing. “You charge Rs 15 lakh, 20 lakh, 40 lakh. Hospitals are becoming costlier than five-star hotels. There are too many complaints against Apollo. You have flouted government norms by not reserving 10 per cent and 20 per cent beds in emergency and OPD for poor people,” she told the Apollo representative.

“We are not satisfied… your service has deteriorated,” she told Pradip Tandon of Belle Vue Clinic.