We are Indian by choice, not by chance, says Madani

In Picture, Maulana Mahmood Madani In Picture, Maulana Mahmood Madani

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind general secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani on Sunday said that a Hindu speaking for the Babri masjid case is seen as secular, but when he takes up the Ram temple case he is branded as communal.

Speaking on the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi issue during a convention here, Madani said, “How is it that if some Hindu speaks for the Babri case, he is hailed as secular but if some Hindu takes up the Ram temple cause he is branded as communal, here we are Indian by choice, not by chance. Muslims have preferred India over an Islamist regime, we don’t regret that.”

Stressing the importance of attitude, he said, “Once the attitude is changed, the whole issue will be resolved.”

Addressing a convention organised by the Jamiat about the relevance of sages in society, he urged Muslims, “Never get excited or show misplaced bravado over slight provocations as anger is a sign of weakness of a community, instead show restraint to take odds in your stride.”

He also asked men to respect their wives and restore the rights.

