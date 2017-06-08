We are constantly monitoring situation in Qatar: Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj replied, “This is just not correct. We are constantly monitoring the situation in Qatar”. (File photo) Sushma Swaraj replied, “This is just not correct. We are constantly monitoring the situation in Qatar”. (File photo)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday said that India is constantly monitoring the situation in Qatar which is facing crisis after isolation by four Gulf countries. The minister’s statement came in reply to a user who tweeted that her brother and other Indians were still stuck in Qatar and they need help from the government to bring them back.

The person had tweeted, “@SushmaSwaraj My brother wid other Indians stuck in Qatar wid storage of basic enmities, they need our govt help. Plz hlp to bring dem back”, to which Swaraj replied, “This is just not correct. We are constantly monitoring the situation in Qatar”.

Qatar is facing diplomatic isolation by four major Arab countries that have also closed air, sea and land links with it, and India is constantly monitoring the situation here.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain announced on Monday they were cutting diplomatic ties and closing all connectivity links with Qatar, giving Qataris within their borders two weeks to leave. All flights to and from Qatar have been suspended by the four countries and they have also pulled their ambassadors from Doha and ordered Qatari diplomats to leave.

The dispute has sparked the worst diplomatic crisis in the Arab world in years and raised fears it will cause further instability in an already-volatile region. According to the latest data, there are around 6.5 lakh Indians living and working in Qatar.

Swaraj had earlier said that India’s only concern is about Indians there. She had said the government was trying to find out if any Indian was stuck there and hoped things would get better soon.

