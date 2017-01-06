We are being targeted in Bengal, BJP leaders complain to Rajnath

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. PTI Photo Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. PTI Photo

BJP leaders, including Kailash Vijayvargiya, Sidhartha Nath Singh and Rahul Sinha, met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to submit a memorandum against violence in West Bengal aimed at the BJP. On Wednesday, TMC leaders and workers had held protests against the arrest of party MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay. Several BJP offices were attacked, allegedly by the workers of West Bengal’s ruling party.

Upset over the arrest of Bandyopadhyay, TMC leader in the Lok Sabha and a close aide of Mamata Banerjee, party workers also demonstrated in front of CBI offices in Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, where the MP was taken for production in a court after his arrest. BJP MP Babul Supriyo, whose parents’ house in Kolkata was also attacked, was also part of the delegation.

“We apprised the Home Minister about the prevailing situation in West Bengal and told him that BJP leaders were receiving threats from TMC workers. We also told him that BJP leaders were being targeted in the state,” said Vijayvargiya.