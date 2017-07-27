We are all shocked: CPI leader on Bihar developments

Bihar cm Nitish Kumar after the swearing-in of President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Tuesday. Anil Sharma Bihar cm Nitish Kumar after the swearing-in of President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi on Tuesday. Anil Sharma

Expressing shock over the political developments in Bihar, the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Thursday said Nitish Kumar should have waited till the court verdict on corruption charges against Tejashwi Yadav.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unexpectedly resigned on Wednesday, but joined hands with the BJP to reclaim the government in a stunning political manoeuvre that relegated his alliance partner RJD to the opposition. Kumar had a fall out with the RJD over corruption charges against Lalu Prasad and some of his family members, including son Tejashwi, who was the deputy chief minister in the previous dispensation.

“It’s an unfortunate, negative development. We are all shocked though we knew the crisis was deepening,” CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy told PTI in Hyderabad.

Kumar was sworn-in as the chief minister of the state alongside senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who will be his deputy in the new government, at the Raj Bhawan in Patna on Friday. “We believe his urge for clean government… that is understandable but just an allegation (against Tejashwi Yadav) with political motive by the Central government need not be taken as a confirmation of corruption case,” Reddy said.

“I think he (Nitish Kumar) should have waited till the court decides on these issues,” he added.

He was also asked if Bihar’s political developments are a huge setback to the opposition’s unity. “Definitely to some extent. But in other states it will not have any effect. Only in Bihar it will have an effect. It’s an advantage for BJP, naturally.”

Reddy also said he is sure the people of Bihar would not accept the new JDU-BJP dispensation under Nitish Kumar. “Definitely, people will rally behind secular forces. We are confident of this.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App