We all get called names. If we start worrying about it, we can’t work: Delhi Police Constable

Recently, the Delhi High Court asked CM Arvind Kejriwal why he could not apologise to a constable who had filed a criminal defamation case against him for using the word ‘thulla’ to refer to the police. A Delhi Police constable, who chose to remain anonymous, wonders what people mean by calling them that:

Have you been called ‘thulla’?

Of course. I have been called ‘thulla’, ‘mama’ and other names ever since I joined the force in 2006. My father and uncle work for the Delhi Police, my brother-in-law is in the paramilitary forces — we all get called such names. But when the CM starts calling us that, there is no hope that public perception about us will ever change.

Where does this slang come from?

I don’t know, but it is a name the people of Delhi have given us. Maybe the hint in the name is that we are corrupt or useless. People call us these names during protests and law and order situations. We usually get called ‘mama’ when we issue challans and advise people not to break rules. I am sure you have used the name at some point too.

Does it affect your work?

Oh no, now we are used to it. If such things start bothering us, we won’t be able to work.

Have you ever taken this up with your seniors?

What can anyone do about this? The public perception is that every person in the force is bad or corrupt. But that’s not true. We work 24X7. I stay in the police station’s barracks because I am on duty 24X7, leaving behind my wife and children in Muzaffarnagar.

Do you think the CM should apologise?

If the CM saab tenders his apology, yeh unka badappan hoga (it will show how large-hearted he is).

