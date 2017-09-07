WCD ministry announces portal to tackle cyber crime, harassment directed against women, children

Only in Express
CCPWC is expected to go live from March next year. However, the Women and Child Development ministry has provided with another option for the time being.

September 7, 2017
Taking note of the increasing cyber bullying and harassment directed against women and children, the Ministry of Women and Child Development announced a dedicated portal to tackle the growing menace on Thursday. The portal, which will be funded through Nirbhaya fund, will be called Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWC).

“Cyber platforms are increasingly being misused by perpetrators to harass and abuse women and children for voyeuristic pleasures. Ministry has been working actively about this with Ministry of Home Affairs, NCRB and NIC to tackle Cybercrime against women and children,” the ministry tweeted.

CCPWC is expected to go live from March next year. However, the ministry has provided with another option for the time being. “In the interim, it is urged to use http://digitalpolice.gov.in for reporting these crimes online. The Digital Police Portal is an initiative developed under Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems,” it wrote on Twitter.

In July, the WCD ministry had launched another online platform ‘SHe-box’ hosted on the ministry’s website to enable women employees of the central government to file complaints related to sexual harassment at the workplace. WCD Minister Maneka Gandhi said that the platform would later allow private employees to file their complaints.

“We are also going to soon conduct a national survey to assess the nature and magnitude of sexual harassment at the workplace,” she said after the portal’s launch in New Delhi.

