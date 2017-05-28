WBHSE employee arrested for impersonation

Just months before his “retirement”, Goutam Sarkar, who worked as an assistant secretary at the West Bengal Higher Secondary Council (WBHSC) office, was arrested on Friday night allegedly for using his elder brother’s identity to secure the job.

Nabanita Chatterjee, secretary at the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education at Nivedita Bhawan, said in her complaint to the police that she had received a complaint regarding the allegation earlier. An internal inquiry discovered the alleged fraud. Police then initiated a probe of its own.

“His father was an employee in the department, after his demise Goutam impersonated his elder brother Swapan Sarkar. With fake identity proof, not only did he secure the job but also he earned promotion for good work,” said an official at the department. He had allegedly joined the department in the year 1988.

“Goutam Sarkar, a resident of Dankuni in Hooghly, was appointed as office assistant at WB Higher Secondary council office at Vidyasagar Bhavan. He was later promoted to the rank of assistant secretary. We are looking into the case,” said Santosh Pandey, DC (DD), Bidhannagar police.

As per police he was to retire this September. He was arrested under section 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery) and 471 (using forged document as genuine) of IPC.

As per police, they are also looking into the verification process and how Goutam was able to “hide” his identity.

