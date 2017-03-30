WB: TMC, Congress workers clash in Murshidabad, no injuries reported

Trinamool Congress and rival Congress clashed at the Baharampur municipality in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Thursday but none was seriously injured in it. TMC workers also attacked the district Congress office in the town and vandalised it.

Police rushed in and controlled the situation at both places but nobody was arrested. Both parties blamed each other for the clash, which broke out when a Congress delegation went to the municipality to submit a memorandum. TMC workers stopped the Congress delegation outside the municipality chairman Nilratan Adhya’s chamber and the clash took place, police said.

The civic body, which was earlier considered a fiefdom of the party’s West Bengal PCC president Adhir Chowdhury, was taken over by TMC following defections in September last year.

Congress district chairman Abu Taher Khan blaming TMC for the clash said it was “pre-planned”. “TMC goondas were involved in the shameful act. They attacked and the Congress fought back.”

TMC was doing one illegal work after another, he alleged and demanded the arrest of those involved in the clash.

He said all public amenities – water supply, roads and sanitation had been hit under TMC rule.

Adhya, also a TMC leader, said the Congress had “deliberately harassed” and had gone to the municipality to “attack” him. The attack, he alleged was carried out by Chowdhury’s people.

