WB Pollution Control Board to create awareness on E-Waste management at local level

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board intends to translate E-Waste Management Rules 2016 into Bengali for creating awareness at the grassroot level, WBPCB chairman Kalyan Rudra said today. “We need to create awareness among the informal sector about E-Waste management. The infrastructure is virtually bad in the informal sector where the manufacturing units lack facilities like mask and other components,” Rudra told reporters on the sidelines of an E-Waste Management programme at the Bengal Chamber and PHD (Progress Harmony Development) Chamber here.

“We intend to translate the E-Waste Management Rules 2016 into Bengali to build awareness at lower level and conduct workshops in every district,” Rudra said. Rudra said generating awareness at different levels has to be a continuous process since implementing E-Waste rules is very important.

Asked about a past proposal to have waste bins in all wards of different municipalities, Rudra said, “We are asking all the 127 municipal bodies in the state for taking steps for solid waste management but they are citing lack of funds.” “We need to have a proper chain and fixed, well-defined roles for every stakeholder – from the manufacturer down to the local bodies and land owners,” Rudra said adding the Board was happy to collaborate with BCC and PHD to create awareness about the issue.

Rudra said, “In India 17 lakh tonnes of E-waste are generated every year and the state government is committed in ensuring safety, health and skilled development of workers involved in dismantling and recycling operations.” BCC President Sutanu Ghosh said, the chambers would like to work on the recommendations of the experts and prepare a road map for units.

