WB: Man’s wrist chopped off for protesting against ‘harassment’ of minor cousin

The 22-year-old man’s wrist was chopped off after he confronted his cousin’s stalker. (Representational) The 22-year-old man’s wrist was chopped off after he confronted his cousin’s stalker. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man’s wrist was chopped off on Thursday at Khargram in Murshidabad, days after he protested against the alleged harassment of his cousin sister. The accused was arrested on Friday. Moinul Sheikh (24), a daily wager from Dhamaliparara area of Murshidabad, had allegedly been stalking the girl, a Class VII student in Parbatipur area in Kandi, for quite some time.

The minor had reported the alleged incidents involving Sheikh to her cousin, Jahangir Alam, who confronted the latter and asked him to stay away from his sister, sources said. However, Sheikh was adamant and threatened Alam of dire consequences if he interrupted in “his matters”, police said on the basis of Alam’s statement.

When Alam was going to Purandarpur Bazaar area via Dhamalipara on his motorcycle on Thursday, he came face-to-face with Sheikh after which the two had an altercation, police said. The accused then allegedly attacked Alam’s right hand with a knife and chopped off his wrist, police said. Alam, who is critical, was taken to the Kandi Sub-divisional Hospital, from where he was transferred to NRS Hospital in Kolkata.