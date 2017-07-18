WB CM Mamata Banerjee calls Mahagun row ‘unfortunate’

Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

Reacting to the ongoing row over domestic helps in Noida, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the BJP government in UP and said she has asked her party MPs to look into the matter. Speaking to The Indian Express, Banerjee said, “I have asked TMC MPs to look into the matter. While I don’t know the exact details, the way in which people from Bengal are being treated by the BJP administration in UP is unfortunate and against Indian ethos.”

Last week, residents of Mahagun Moderne woke up to find 100-150 people standing outside the gate, hurling stones and demanding the ‘return’ of a domestic help who had ‘gone missing’. Soon after, the society passed a decree that the 500 domestic helps who work there — most of them from Cooch Behar — will not be allowed inside. Although this was later relaxed, workers said there is discrimination against Bengali Muslims in the area.

