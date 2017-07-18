WB CM Mamata Banerjee calls Mahagun row ‘unfortunate’

Reacting to the ongoing row over domestic helps in Noida, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the BJP government in UP and said she has asked her party MPs to look into the matter. Speaking to The Indian Express, Banerjee said, “I have asked TMC MPs to look into the matter. While I don’t know the exact details, the way in which people from Bengal are being treated by the BJP administration in UP is unfortunate and against Indian ethos.”
Last week, residents of Mahagun Moderne woke up to find 100-150 people standing outside the gate, hurling stones and demanding the ‘return’ of a domestic help who had ‘gone missing’. Soon after, the society passed a decree that the 500 domestic helps who work there — most of them from Cooch Behar — will not be allowed inside. Although this was later relaxed, workers said there is discrimination against Bengali Muslims in the area.
- Jul 18, 2017 at 6:13 amFirst i was surprised why people of other parts discriminating the Bengalis ? Bengalis most of the time are sweet people and mix with the society. And then it occorred why Mamta is worried about Bengalis ? The Bengali culture she is herself destroying and replacing with Arabic culture. After going through the full report i could understand that it was MUSLIMS who are with fight with Hindus and it became obvious that she is clearly doing what is she is famous for.Reply