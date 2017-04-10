WB CM Mamata Banerjee bats for use of ballot paper in upcoming polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today urged for the replacement of EVMs with ballot paper, saying “old is always gold”. “EVMs can be tampered with, so let’s go back to the old system,” Mamata said here in an informal interaction with media.

The TMC is part of the 13-party delegation meeting the Election Commission to demand that upcoming polls be held with 50 per cent use of paper trail of EVM voting and ballot paper.

“If there is any doubt (on EVMs) then let’s opt for ballot paper,” the TMC supremo said. Opposition parties are unitedly taking up with the EC the issue of alleged EVM tampering in the recently held elections. She said in a democracy the EC cannot be immune to the demand of the majority of political parties.

“The EC has to abide by the democratic process, when so many political parties are raising it. The EC has to increase its staff strength for counting,” she said. Incidentally, the CPI(M) is also part of the joint delegation seeking EVM replacement.

