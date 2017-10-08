WB CID on trail of Bimal Gurung raids Sikkim resort

GJM chief Bimal Gurung (File) GJM chief Bimal Gurung (File)

A special team of the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) raided a resort in Sikkim’s Namchi area following information about the presence of absconding GJM chief Bimal Gurung there but he managed to escape, a senior official said on Sunday.

The CID team raided the resort last night based on inputs that the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief and some other party leaders were staying there. “Yes, yesterday we raided a resort in Sikkim following inputs, but Gurung escaped. We are trying to track him down,” ADG CID Rajesh Kumar told PTI.

Gurung was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in August for his alleged involvement in bomb blasts in the Darjeeling hills. He is on the run since. The West Bengal Police had last month issued a lookout notice against him, a senior police official said. An arrest warrant has also been issued against Gurung.

