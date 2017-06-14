Waterlogging woes: PMC dept heads asked to review work

The administration has already prepared a list of spots that had witnessed waterlogging during rain, he said, adding that civic officials would take all the steps necessary to resolve the issue. The administration has already prepared a list of spots that had witnessed waterlogging during rain, he said, adding that civic officials would take all the steps necessary to resolve the issue.

Under criticism for shoddy cleaning of stormwater drains before monsoon, which led to waterlogging in various parts of the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now assigned the task to the heads of various departments.

“The heads of departments have been allotted the ward office areas for resolving the waterlogging issue on war footing. They will have to undertake work at the spots, which witnessed waterlogging,” said Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar.

The administration has already prepared a list of spots that had witnessed waterlogging during rain, he said, adding that civic officials would take all the steps necessary to resolve the issue. The municipal commissioner said that he, alongwith additional municipal commissioner, would also conduct surprise visits to review the work.

On civic officers staying away from the standing committee meeting on Tuesday, in protest of large number of internal transfers undertaken, Kumar said, “The transfers are an administrative process and there was no reason for making an issue out of it. Officers who had either held the same responsibility for more than three years or those with complains against them have been transferred.”

The transfers would continue as per the administrative need and the officers have no choice but to deliver on what they have been entrusted with, he added.

