Waterlogging not discussed at House meet, BJP councillors fume at agenda omission

BJP COUNCILLORS were left red-faced after they found that there was no mention of waterlogging, which paralysed the city on August 21, at the Municipal Corporation House meeting scheduled on Thursday. Arun Sharma, the BJP councillor of Phase 5 (ward 9), said it is strange that there is no mention of one of the biggest problems in the city as his ward had virtually turned into a pond when heavy rain lashed the city on the morning of August 21. He further stated that though most of the agendas were related to employment and recruitment of private security guards, there was no mention about their problems. Sharma added that the residents of his ward were up in arms against the corporation over waterlogging.

Ashok Jha, the councillor of ward 8, also had a similar grievance. He said they have been asked by theire respective area residents as to what steps have been taken to solve the problem of waterlogging. “The mayor belongs to our alliance partner SAD. We are feeling neglected. Since it is the first meeting after the major problem which struck the city, people are asking for compensation and there is no mention of the agenda even,” he rued.

Kamaljeet Singh Ruby, a SAD councillor of Phase 8, said he has written to the MC and Greater Mohali Area Development Authority for the cleaning of N-Choe but he did not get any reply from either of them. “The N-Choe was filled with silt on August 21 and we were scared that our area would get flooded. But, it is rather strange that there is no mention of the problem on the agenda,” Ruby added.

The House meeting has hiring of private security guards in the MC building and nature park in Phase 8 on the agenda.

