Waterlogging in Guwahati after heavy rains, 5 relief camps set up

After witnessing massive water logging across the state capital due to incessant rains on Tuesday, Kamrup Metropolitan district authority in Assam has set up five relief camps for the affected people. “I have asked to set up five relief camps immediately at various locations in Guwahati. We have already started distributing relief materials to people at these identified places,” Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner M Angamuthu told PTI. The authority has identified Rajgarh, Dhirenpara, Bhaskar Nagar, Noonmati and Nepali Basti areas for setting up of the relief camps.

“We have started distributing food items, drinking water and medicines to affected people. We will continue to provide all support till water recedes and people go back to their homes,” Angamuthu said.

The Deputy Commissioner said landslides have occurred at three places – Kamakhya, Zoo Road and Chandmari- in Guwahati, which constitutes most of the Kamrup Metropolitan district.

“There is no casualty till now due to rains,” he said.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has asked the administration to remain ready for any emergency.

“Chief Minister Sonowal asked both district administration and Guwahati Development department to be ready with relief materials and reach out to the affected people in case of any urgency,” an official release said.

In view of incessant rains lashing Guwahati since this morning, massive water logging and floods has thrown life out of gear.

Hundreds of houses went under water, the impact of which was severe due to water flowing down from the nearby hills.

Knee-deep water flooded all major roads of the city and created havoc in traffic management. Commuters were stranded for hours due to waterlogging.

