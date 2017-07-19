‘Water treatment plants will be integrated to avoid shortage’

“We are working towards integrating all the water treatment plants in the state. An officer of chief engineer rank has been asked to submit the proposal to integrate all these plants,” Parrikar informed the assembly session. “We are working towards integrating all the water treatment plants in the state. An officer of chief engineer rank has been asked to submit the proposal to integrate all these plants,” Parrikar informed the assembly session.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today informed the House that all the water treatment plants would be integrated with each other to avoid water shortage in the coastal state.

Parrikar said integration of the plants will solve the problem to a great extent.

“We are working towards integrating all the water treatment plants in the state. An officer of chief engineer rank has been asked to submit the proposal to integrate all these plants,” Parrikar informed the assembly session.

He said the issue of water shortage is largely due to power outages and state government was working towards providing dedicated electricity cable to these plants.

“There are three plants in Assnora village itself but they are not connected with each other due to which when there is power outage at one plant. It affects the water supply. If the plants are integrated they will act as back up in case there is outage at any of the plant,” he said.

