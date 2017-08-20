Water supply to be hit in south, west Delhi today

Representational Image Representational Image

Parts of south and west Delhi are likely to face water scarcity on Sunday due to reduced supply from the Munak Canal by the Haryana government, said officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). According to the Jal Board, Haryana has reduced water supply to Delhi by about 10-15 per cent, citing “internal reasons”.

“Water production in Bawana, Dwarka and Haiderpur water treatment plants will be affected. We don’t know what the problem is. It wasn’t until the DJB CEO spoke to officials in Haryana that they released some water around 6 pm on Saturday,” an official said. The water that was released on Saturday evening is likely to reach Delhi by early Sunday morning. Normal water supply will resume only after that, DJB officials said.

“The extent of disruption was around 20-25 per cent and tail-end localities in the command area of the affected WTPs are likely to go without water for the first half of Sunday. The rest of the areas would be supplied water at low pressure,” an official said.

Areas that are likely to face disruption in services include areas on the command of Deer Park booster pumping station, R K Puram, Vasant Vihar, Katwaria Sarai, Ber Sarai, Kishangarh, Safdarjung Development Area, Munirka, JNU, Mehrauli, IIT, Green Park, Safdarjung Enclave, Palam Reservoir, Prashant Vihar, all parts of Rohini, Paschim Vihar, Meera Bagh, Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, most parts of west Delhi, Pitampura, Mangolpuri, Lawrence Road, Peeragarhi, Kirari, Sagarpur, Naraina Village, Delhi Cantt, areas under the Budela underground reservoir and adjoining areas.

