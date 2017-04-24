Water supply to be hit for 12 hours across Gurgaon

Water supply in several parts of Gurgaon will be disrupted for 12 hours on Monday as the Chandu Budhera water treatment plant will be closed during the day, Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) officials said Sunday.

According to officials, the plant will be closed so that some pipelines — which are obstructing the construction of underpasses at Hero Honda Chowk and IFFCO Chowk — can be realigned.

Officials said supply will be disrupted between 8 am and 8 pm on Monday. Areas likely to be affected include Kadipur, Gandhinagar, and New Colony.

Several parts of New Gurgaon, including sectors 51 to 57, Sushant Lok, as well as DLF areas, will also be affected, officials said. Officials said water supply may be disrupted due to repair work on the main pipeline of the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) in Sector 5.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now