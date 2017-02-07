Erratic water supply on second day, may improve this evening

Water drops on the flowers at Zakir Rose Garden in Sector 16 while prepartion going on for upcoming Rose Festival in Chandigarh on Thursday, February 02 2017. (Source: Express Photo) Water drops on the flowers at Zakir Rose Garden in Sector 16 while prepartion going on for upcoming Rose Festival in Chandigarh on Thursday, February 02 2017. (Source: Express Photo)

WITH REPAIR work going on at Kajauli waterworks, the city residents continued to face water shortage for the second consecutive day on Monday. There was an erratic water supply and officials said that they were expecting normal water supply by Tuesday evening.

MC chief engineer N P Sharma said that despite issuing an alert of no water supply on Monday evening, the water was supplied to sectors 12, 26 and 32 waterworks and there wasn’t much of a problem.

The sectors which were the worst hit on Monday included sectors 15, 18, 19, part of sectors 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28, 31 to 35 and 44, 45, 46, 48.

A leakage in a 1,200 mm pipeline of phase IV near Maruli Khurd village has been reported and the repair work has be entaken up. As a result, there would be no pumping of water from Kajauli to the waterworks in Sector 39 from February 5 to 7.

Officials of the Punjab public health department said that because the demand during this season was quite less, that is why they chose to carry out the repair.

Due to such frequent disruptions in the last one year, the then BJP mayor Arun Sood had spoken to the Punjab government last year to take over the maintenance of the Kajauli waterworks, saying that they were not maintaining it well which was leading to such breakdowns.