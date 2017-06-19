Latest News
Water Resource Department engineer knocked down by train

By: PTI | Jorhat | Published:June 19, 2017 4:17 pm
An assistant executive engineer of the Water Resource department in upper Assam’s Jorhat district was knocked down by the down Jorhat-Tinsukia passenger train near Rajabari Water Resource Division campus here, police said today.

The engineer identified as Gagon Chandra Das after being hit by the train, fell into a pit beside the railway track last evening, the sources said.

Das was immediately rushed to a private nursing home which referred him to Jorhat Medical College Hospital where he was declared “brought dead”. The 54-year old engineer hails from Mangaldoi, they added.

