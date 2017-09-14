Water levels in 91 major reservoirs rise to 59 %

Water levels in 91 major reservoirs in the country have risen to 59 per cent of their total storage capacity, the government said on Thursday. As of September 7, the water storage was 91.201 billion cubic metres. It has now increased to 92.51 billion cubic metres.

Water levels in the reservoirs as of September 14 were 86 per cent of the storage reported during the corresponding period last year, the Union Water Resources Ministry said in a statement. It was 81 per cent of the decadal average for the corresponding period, it said.

Reservoirs in states such as Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu reported lesser storage level than last year.

Maharashtra and Uttarakhand have reported an equal water storage as was last year. Major dams in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Tripura, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala have reported better storage levels vis-à-vis the previous year.

