Water level in country’s major reservoirs falls to 20 per cent of their total capacity

The water level in 91 major reservoirs in the country has fallen to 20 per cent of their total capacity, dipping by one per cent in a week, the government said on Friday. The Union water resources ministry said the reservoirs, including the Nagarjuna Sagar, Indira Sagar and Bhakra dams, contained 31.862 billion cubic metres (BCM) of water in the week ending June 8.

The water level, however, was 130 per cent of the storage reported during the corresponding period last year and 107 per cent of the decadal average, the ministry said in a statement.

Last week, the stock was 21 per cent (or 33.407 BCM) of the total storage capacity of the dams.

Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu reported lesser storage vis-à-vis last year.

Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana recorded better storage levels than last year.

