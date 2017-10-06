Water level in 91 major reservoirs rises to 67 per cent

The reservoirs in states such as Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana reported lesser storage level than last year. The reservoirs in states such as Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana reported lesser storage level than last year.

The water level in 91 major reservoirs across the country has risen to 67 per cent of their total storage capacity from 66 per cent last week, the government said today.

As of September 28, the water storage in the reservoirs was 103.429 billion cubic metres (BCM). It has now increased to 105.851 BCM.

The latest water levels in the reservoirs are 90 per cent of the storage reported during the corresponding period last year, the Union Water Resources Ministry said in a statement.

These are 89 per cent of the decadal average for the corresponding period, the statement said.

The reservoirs in states such as Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana reported lesser storage level than last year.

Maharashtra recorded the storage equalling that last year.

Major dams in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu reported better storage level vis-a-vis the corresponding period last year.

