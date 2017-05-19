Water level in 91 major reservoirs down to 23% of total capacity, says Government

Last week, the stock was 24 per cent (or 37.718 BCM) of the total storage capacity of the dams. (Representational image) Last week, the stock was 24 per cent (or 37.718 BCM) of the total storage capacity of the dams. (Representational image)

India’s water level in 91 major reservoirs has fallen to 23 per cent of their total capacity, dipping by one per cent in one week, the government said in Friday. The Union water resources ministry said the reservoirs, including the Nagarjuna Sagar, Indira Sagar and Bhakra dams, contained 35.622 billion cubic metres (BCM) of water in the week ending May 18. The water level, however, was 123 per cent of the storage reported during the corresponding period last year and 104 per cent of the average over 10 years, the ministry said in a statement.

Last week, the stock was 24 per cent (or 37.718 BCM) of the total storage capacity of the dams. Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have recorded a dip in water levels since last year because of reasons such as increasing temperatures. Punjab, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Tripura, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana have reported better storage levels.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now